EVANSTON-Northwestern escaped its mid-November matchup with Western Michigan on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena, 63-59. The Wildcats (3-0) led by seven at halftime, but their lead got whittled down in the second half and spent much of the late stages of the game bouncing between a two- and four point lead. "We were very fortunate to win that game," head coach Chris Collins said. "I told Dwayne [Stephens] after the game that I thought they deserved to win. Their physicality, the way they rebounded, the pace they played with, we were very fortunate to win the game tonight." Boo Buie poured in 13 second-half points on his way to 21 in the game to lead all scorers. Brooks Barnhizer was right behind him with a career-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Seth Hubbard led the Broncos in scoring with 17 points, albeit on 7-for-21 shooting. Western Michigan (0-3) came up short on the scoreboard but absolutely owned the glass, 43-21 overall and 17-4 on offensive rebounds. Here are our takeaways from the Wildcats' narrow win:



Rebounding needs to kick up a notch: Northwestern lost the rebounding battle by a mile. You might think that the rebounding woes could be a function of the four-guard lineups that Northwestern has favored this season, but Collins was quick to dispel that hypothesis and point to his team's dedication and physicality. "It has nothing to do with our size, it's more about our inability," he said. "We're not blocking out, we're not gang rebounding... It's a collective effort. "To me, it has nothing to do that because they were playing all guards, too... It was more about mentality. I didn't think we came into this game with the mindset of hitting people and being physical." The rebounding disparity doesn't just get laid at the feet of the guards. Collins turned his ire on his centers as well. "But we need our bigs to rebound, too, you know?" he added. "Matt [Nicholson] has one rebound, Blake [Preston] has a couple rebounds, Luke [Hunger] didn't have a rebound. It's a collective effort."

The plot thickens at guard with Clayton's success: Northwestern's guard depth was already expected to be a strength with Buie, Ty Berry and Ryan Langborg, and Barnhizer as a hybrid guard-forward. Now, as freshman guard Jordan Clayton enters the fray, there may be a reshuffling afoot. That first four played the top four minutes against Dayton. But against Western Michigan, Clayton supplanted Berry as the team's fourth-most frequent player. Collins mentioned earlier in his press conference he would have liked to play Berry more, but his hand wringing about not involving the streaky senior guard was quieter than normal. Clayton played 22 minutes and scored three points, and added a steal. His game went beyond the stat sheet though, as he provided valuable ball handling, decision-making and defense that could take some of the pressure off of Buie in those areas. Collins said Clayton's early impact was expected from the recruiting process. "He's really solid," Collins said. "He knows what we're doing out there. He's a good defender and a tough kid... My expectation was he was going to be ready to play in the rotation this year. He's going to keep getting better and better." The inverse of Clayton is Denver transfer Justin Mullins. An athletic shooting guard expected to make an immediate impact offensively, Mullins didn't get off the bench for the second straight game. Collins said that was regrettable but that Mullins' time was soon to come. "It's game by game," Collins said. "His time is coming and I told him after the game there was opportunity there, and I should have given him a shot. I have a tendency at times with a lot of veteran guys that have been part of big wins [to not go deep into my rotation]."



Northwestern's defense stood tall late to secure the win against WMU. (Associated Press)