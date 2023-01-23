@WildcatReport

If this Northwestern team ends up in the postseason, they may look back to Monday night’s win over Wisconsin as a pivotal moment in their season.

After a long, COVID-induced layoff, undermanned, and facing both injuries and foul trouble, the Wildcats dug deep and beat the Badgers, 66-63, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in an absolute rock-fight.

Behind Boo Buie, who led Northwestern with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, the Wildcats willed themselves to the kind of crunch-time win that has eluded them so many times over the last few years. They made clutch shots down the stretch and sank six of their last seven free throws to snap their two-game losing streak.

The Wildcats got off to a hot start with Chase Audige, who scored seven of Northwestern’s first nine points, including a three-pointer. Then Julian Roper came off the bench with five quick points to fuel a 7-0 Northwestern run and open a 16-9 lead at the under-12 timeout.

In the first half, the Wildcats shot 41%, turned the ball over just twice, generated three steals and even outrebounded the Badgers to take a 32-26 lead into halftime.

But that lead was wiped out in about 2 ½ minutes as Wisconsin went on an 8-0 run to start the second half and took the lead, 34-32, on a Chucky Hepburn three-pointer. But Northwestern came right back to tie it, starting a wild, back-and-forth struggle in which neither team led by more than four points and the lead changed hands 17 times.

Audige scored 16 points to aid Buie. Jordan Davis scored 15 points, while Hepburn added 12 to pace the Badgers, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Here are our takeaways from the win that raised Northwestern’s record to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten:





Northwestern showed its heart: The Wildcats were up against it in this one. After losing back-to-back games, it seemed like the team would need time to practice together and regroup but they got the opposite.

They were coming off of an eight-day, COVID-induced layoff and didn’t gather as a team until the night before the game. An already undermanned team with just nine scholarship players then lost Roper in the first half to an apparent ankle injury. Roper went to the locker room and didn’t return.

Tydus Verhoeven fouled out with 9:11 left after collecting five fouls in just five minutes of action, and Matt Nicholson and Audige went down to the wire with four fouls each. Nick Martinelli wound up making just his fifth appearance of the season, and finished a +2 in four minutes. He finished with just a rebound in the box score, but for a guy who has been on the bench since November, he deserves loads of credit for holding his own when his number was called.

Every time Wisconsin came from behind to take the lead, the Wildcats found a way to take it right back, again and again, until the buzzer sounded and they were on top. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Wildcats found a way to win.



