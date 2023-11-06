It was an even-handed assault from Binghamton as four different players scored more than 10, but none cracked 15. The high scorer for the Bearcats was Tymu Chenery, who fouled out with 13.

Preseason All-American Boo Buie led all scorers with 27 points, Brooks Barnhizer chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds, and the Wildcats rediscovered their defensive intensity to erase an 11-point deficit in the first half and defend their home court.

Intensity increased in the second half: The Wildcats looked adrift in the first half, falling behind 11 at one point and going into the break down three, before they locked in and ran away with it late.

The key to Northwestern's defensive renaissance has been turnovers, and after losing the battle eight to six in the first half, they turned up the heat and won 13 to 4 in the second half.

After a 39-point first half, the Bearcats were held to just 22 in the final 20 minutes. The Wildcats recaptured the defensive integrity that powered their postseason push last season, and it led them to yet another win.

Head coach Chris Collins broke down what clicked at after the halfway mark.

"First and foremost, we got back in transition," he said. "They really had us on our heels. They were getting the ball out fast, and we were getting cross-matched in transition...

"I thought we slowed them down [in the second half]. I thought we got better at our gap help, we weren't as spread out on dribble penetration."

Collins said that by slowing Binghamton down, they were able to get more to their preferred pace. They got into their sets and were able to get the looks they wanted offensively, and take the wind out of the Bearcats' sails on defense.

Thanks to the change of pace, the Wildcats outscored Binghamton 36-22 in the second half.





Guard play is the name of the game: The Wildcats are overflowing with guards this season. They start four of them and bring another two off the bench, making six of their nine-man rotation ball handlers.

There were three players of interest on minutes alone: Ty Berry, Justin Mullins and Jordan Clayton.

Berry got into early foul trouble and finished with just 18 minutes, highly uncharacteristic for a player who has lasting trust from Collins and was third on the team in minutes last season. Collins chalked this up to Berry never gelling with the game and signaled this would be a season low, or close to it, should Berry stay healthy and avoid similar foul issues.

"Ty got out of sorts with foul trouble early," he said. "We never could kind of get him in a rhythm. He's a guy that we expect, [along with Buie, Barnhizer and Langborg], we want those four guys to be the focus of what we're doing."

Mullins, an athletic transfer from Denver, was the first man off the bench but finished with just eight minutes. Collins explained the sharp change was due to his read on the game and that Mullins could expect a bigger role going forward.

"He's an athlete," Collins said. "He's a wing and a young player. He and Jordan are two guys that we're counting on, absolutley."

Clayton played 17 minutes, including a crucial stretch in the final minutes where Buie picked up his third and fourth fouls, and finished the game with zero turnovers.

"Tonight, I thought Jordan's defense was solid," Collins said. "He was guarding the ball and keeping it in front of him, he was playing tough. He wasn't turning the ball over and I thought we needed him on the floor. Again, Ty's going to have many nights where he plays a lot more than 18 minutes."



