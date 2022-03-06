Takeaways: Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62

When Northwestern and Minnesota got together a few weeks ago in Minneapolis, it was a disaster from the start for the Cats. They fell behind big early and were never able to get back into the game in an embarrassing 77-60 loss.

The roles were reversed on Sunday in Evanston, on Senior Night. Northwestern raced out to a 27-9 lead, and never looked back, running away with a 75-62 win.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Wildcats and gave them their seventh Big Ten win of the year, one more than they won last season.

Northwestern's lead sat at double digits for most of the night, and hot shooting from beyond the arc and a dominant performance from Pete Nance had the Cats rolling. In what he said was his final game at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Nance poured in 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while also adding a trio of blocked shots.

Also in double figures for the Wildcats was Robbie Beran with 15 and Boo Buie with 10.

Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson attributed Northwestern's romp to the Wildcats being much more aggressive this time around. The Golden Gophers were led by Jamison Battle with 20, while Payton Willis added 16 and EJ Stephens had 12.

Here are our takeaways from the win that raised Northwestern's record to 14-15 overall, and 7-13 in the Big Ten:



