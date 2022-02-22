Takeaways: Northwestern 77, Nebraska 65

It's too bad Northwestern can't play Nebraska more often.

A little more than two weeks after destroying the Huskers by 24 points in Lincoln, the Wildcats cruised to a 77-65 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night.

This wasn't exactly a game between basketball royalty, as Nebraska came in with a 1-14 league mark, while Northwestern had won just five of 16. But the Wildcats proved that they are light years ahead of the Huskers.

Northwestern started the game on 7-0 run and never really looked back, leading the rest of the way. The Wildcats were up by six at the half and stretched their advantage to 21 in the second half before the Huskers rallied to make the final scorer more respectable.

It was a welcome performance for a Wildcat team coming off an embarrassing loss at Minnesota on Saturday.

The Cats, who ended a three-game losing streak, were led by 20 points from Pete Nance, who had his most efficient game of the season. Chase Audige (15), Boo Buie (15) and Ty Berry (10). were also in double figures.

The Cornhuskers were led by 15 points apiece from Bryce McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr.

Here are our takeaways from the win that raised Northwestern's record to 13-13 overall and 6-11 in the Big Ten:



