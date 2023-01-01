Ohio State cooled off Northwestern's hot start to the season when they handed the Wildcats a 73-57 beatdown at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday night. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 14-3 lead and were in control from start to finish as Northwestern’s offense failed to get into any sort of a rhythm. The Wildcats were abysmal shooting the ball from everywhere. They shot 28.4% from the field, 29% from beyond the arc and 58.8% at the line. Those numbers rarely lead to wins, especially against a team that has won 20 or more games for five straight seasons and which stars a potential first-round pick in Brice Sensabaugh Sensabaugh was the game's leading scorer with 18 points, Chase Audige led the Wildcats and was just behind Sensabaugh with 16. Sensabaugh never blew the doors off the Wildcats, but he was always there to knock down a jumper and silence the crowd whenever it seemed like Northwestern might be getting within striking distance. Here are our takeaways from the disappointing loss to Ohio State that dropped Northwestern’s record to 10-3 (1-1 Big Ten):



Offensive struggles were as bad as people feared

Northwestern's offense got off to slow starts in the past and has used their defense to get themselves back in it. But against a team as explosive as Ohio State, that strategy was blown out of the water. "It's going to be impossible [to win] in the Big Ten when you shoot like that," Collins said. Northwestern won the second half 40-38, but that didn't matter when they spotted the Buckeyes an 18-point lead in the first half by making just seven shots. Collins didn't attribute the second-half scoring shift to anything schematically different. "We were running a lot of the same things," Collins said. "If you look at the film, I thought we got a lot of open looks in the first half... "It's not anybody's fault, but we have to make them. Especially around the basket, we got a ton of offensive rebounds." While Northwestern was outrebounded by a decent margin, they offensively outrebounded Ohio State 14-10. Collins credited Matt Nicholson for grabbing eight offensive rebounds, and a total of 13, in a complicated game for the 7-footer. He finished with 13 rebounds and two blocks, but was held scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting and went 0-for-4 at the free throw line. Ty Berry, who finished with 11 points, talked postgame about Northwestern increasing their physicality to avoid early deficits. "I would say that we need to come out and be the most physical team from the jump," Berry said. "That's something we have to work on. "If we let them try to bully us, it is hard to play from behind when you put yourself in that [position], it's hard to come back."



Ohio State outscored Northwestern 34-12 in points in the paint. (Associated Press)

Northwestern's bigs were outclassed

No one escapes blame for Northwestern's offensive struggles, but the Wildcats had serious trouble finding points in the post or in the paint. Northwestern got zero points from Robbie Beran, Nicholson and Tydus Verhoeven in the first half, and just eight points over the course of the game. The Wildcats were outscored 32-14 in points in the paint, outrebounded 46-37 and the Buckeyes blocked seven shots to Northwestern's five. Even with the size of Nicholson, the mobility of Verhoeven and the shooting of Beran, the Buckeyes dictated terms. Collins acknowledged their struggles. "Our frontcourt guys are 1-for-14 from the floor, and only two of those were threes, so they were 1-for-12 on twos," he said. "Then we didn't make free throws... "It was kind of an avalanche for shooting and scoring tonight. It happens."

Collins was confident that they will keep playing a traditional big man and will not turn to any kind of small ball lineups in the near future. "We run a four-around-one offense with spacing and we got 31 threes. I would venture to say 25 of them were wide open," Collins said. "So that's not the issue, it's not the spacing, it's not that. It's putting the ball in the basket." Collins said he was committed to working with his trio of big guys to find them scoring opportunities and increase their conversion rates on the shots they are already taking. "When they get an angle to the basket, we just have to keep working on it in practice and hope that it carriess over," he said. "We need those guys to be opportunistic. "To get only three field goals out of those three guys, we need more."



Temper those tournament expectations