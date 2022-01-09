Takeaways: Ohio State 95, Northwestern 87

The result was a familiar one for Northwestern: they came up short. The road to that result was different, though.

After leading for most of the game in Wednesday's loss to Penn State, Northwestern never led in Columbus on Sunday, losing 95-87. It was the third straight loss for the Wildcats, and 17th in 18 games at Value City Arena.

The Cats were hurt early by a barrage from Ohio State's EJ Liddell, who scored 17 points in the first five minutes of the game. Northwestern trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and was behind by 12 at the intermission.

The second half was better for NU; they actually outscored OSU by four. The Cats were able to shave the deficit to four on a Ty Berry three with 15:45 remaining, but the game was never that close again.

The Wildcats had three player score in the 20s, with Berry being the high-point man at 23. Pete Nance and Chase Audige both totaled 20. Boo Buie was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11.

Amazingly, the Buckeyes rang up 95 points with only two double-digit scorers. Liddell made a strong statement in his national player of the year candidacy, pouring in 35 points on 60% shooting from the field. Malaki Branham, who was averaging 9.3 points per game coming in, added 24 points.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's third-consecutive loss, which dropped their record to 8-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play:



