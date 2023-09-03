GAME RECAP: The David Braun Era begins with a thud



PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Northwestern's 2023 season started with a disappointing loss at Rutgers, 24-7. It was interim head coach David Braun's first game at the helm and he got a wake-up call to Big Ten play from Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers opened up with two dominant, 16-play drives for touchdowns and never looked back. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt finished 17-for-29 for 163 yards and a touchdown through the air, with 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Northwestern's defense stopped the bleeding, allowing just 10 points over the majority of the final three quarters, but the damage was done and the Rutgers defense put Northwestern's offense in shackles. Cincinnati grad transfer quarterback Ben Bryant could never get comfortable in his Wildcat debut, finishing 20-for-35 for 169 yards and two interceptions. The running game was even worse, as backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan led the team with four carries for 11 yards, all in garbage time. The touchdown with 19 seconds left that averted a shutout was little consolation. Sullivan led the Wildcats to a TD, with subs in for both sides on a drive that started on the Rutgers 45 after a muffed punt with 2:45 remaining. Here are our takeaways from a disappointing loss at Rutgers:



Rutgers dominated the time of possession and the line of scrimmage Northwestern was outgunned in the trenches. The defensive line barely made a dent in Rutgers' offensive front, finishing with no sacks or hurries, and the offensive line couldn't generate enough push to establish Cam Porter or create a pocket for Bryant. The inability to challenge at either point of attack led to an astonishing time of possession differential in Rutgers' favor: 37:59 - 22:01. "It's just execution on third- and fourth-down," Braun said. "You go back to the 16-play drives, you have opportunities to get off the field and opportunities for takeaways. "There's certainly a couple calls that I wish I had back to put our guys in better situations." Nine of Northwestern's 12 drives were six plays or fewer. Wildcat quarterbacks completed 60% of their passes and finished with fewer than 200 yards. Their lead back, Cam Porter, had six carries for eight yards. Bryant was sacked five times and hurried two more as a swarm of Scarlet Knights seemed to take up residence in the backfield. The season veteran shouldered through and shouldering some of the blame for the pass protection struggles. "I thought they played, they played hard, they always do," Bryant said. "Sometimes I need to get the ball out quicker. A sack isn't always their fault." Whomever deserves the blame, Bryant and his line need to find ways to get the ball out cleaner and quicker or Northwestern's struggles will continue unabated.

NU's defensive front seven struggled Northwestern's first half could be summed up neatly early in the second quarter, when 6-foot-3, 235-pound, senior linebacker Xander Mueller blitzed hard and was promptly flattened by Rutgers' running back picking up blitzers. Wimsatt had plenty of time to throw, and the Scarlet Knights would score their second touchdown a few plays later. The defensive line failed to pressure Wimsatt, and while Gallagher tallied an impressive 19 total tackles, the other linebackers consistently failed to execute tackles in space. The size and speed necessary to be competitive in this game was simply not there. And those things aren't there against Rutgers, one has to fear what some of the later games on this schedule may look like. There were some positives in the defensive backfield, however, especially sophomore Devin Turner. Turner finished with five tackles and two pass break ups, which should have been three if a controversial defensive pass interference flag stayed in the ref's belt. "There's still a lot of room for growth on the back end," Braun said. "But we have some depth in that DB room specifically, and we need to continue to lean into that depth."

