Three-star 2020 cornerback Garnett Hollis picked up his offer from Northwestern way back in September, but he has yet to visit Evanston.

That will change on the weekend of May 17-19, when the long corner from Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy takes his official visit to NU.

It will be the first official visit overall for Hollis, whose 19 offers include 13 from Power Five schools.

We talked to Hollis to gauge his interest in the Wildcats and fill in the details of his recruiting picture in this premium WildcatReport recruiting story.