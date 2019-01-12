When Ryan Taylor announced that he would be transferring to Northwestern, there was a buzz throughout Evanston.

It was a big pickup for the Wildcats. Not only was the Evansville graduate a proven scorer, but his timing couldn’t have been better, as Northwestern was losing veteran shooting guard Scottie Lindsey. Taylor was expected to come in and fill Lindsey’s role as a shooter and become one of the leading scorers on the team.

Last year with Evansville, Taylor averaged 21.3 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers would have made him the best scorer and best 3-point shooter on Northwestern’s 2017-18 team

This season with Northwestern, Taylor is hitting just 37 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc, a drop of six percent in each category. Those numbers figured to go down some with better competition in the Big Ten, but his 12.4 points per game is almost nine fewer than he scored last year for the Purple Aces.

The point is, Taylor’s arrival came with high hopes and high expectations. Whether they were fair or not, he hasn’t been able to meet those expectations thus far – and it has cost Northwestern.

From a pure numerical standpoint, Taylor isn’t coming close to replicating the output that he produced in the previous two years at Evansville.

Through 16 games, Taylor is averaging 32 minutes per game, one of four members of Northwestern's team above 30 minutes. Yet, despite his reputation as a prolific scorer, he is the third-leading scorer among that quartet, scoring just over 12 points per game.

This isn’t due to a lack of attempts. Taylor's 181 attempts is the second-most on the team to Vic Law's 213, but he is only converting at a 37 percent clip, better than only one player among the seven Wildcats averaging double-figure minutes per game.

Maybe most glaringly, Taylor’s 3-pointers haven’t been going down as often as expected. He’s attempted 116 triples this season, the most on the team by a wide margin – 26 more than No. 2 Law, and more than double any other player on the team. But again, his 3-point shooting percentage has declined to 34 percent,.