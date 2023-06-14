@WildcatReport

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald was asked a simple, straightforward question during spring practice this year. In so many words, a reported asked him, “What happened last season?”

The No. 1 reason Fitzgerald offered was turnovers. And he’s got a point.

Look up NCAA statistics for turnover margin for 2022 and you’ll find the Wildcats at the bottom of page three, ranked dead-last, 131st out of 131 teams, with a margin of -1.58 per game. They were -19 in turnovers over the course of the season.

Anyone that watches Northwestern football knows that numbers like that are not sustainable. The margin between wins and losses is always razor-thin for the Wildcats. When they consistently make that many more mistakes than their opponents, that margin widens way too far in the wrong direction.

Northwestern had a tried-and-true formula for winning under Fitzgerald: play rock-solid defense, don’t make mistakes and win close games. It worked remarkably well: the Cats won 48 one-score games over Fitzgerald’s first 16 seasons, second-most in the nation in the span.

But last year, they went 1-5 in games decided by eight or fewer points. Why? The Wildcats had just 12 takeaways all season, which put them in a four-way tie for the fourth-lowest total in the country. On the flip side, they turned the ball over a whopping 31 times, the second-most in the nation, behind only Rice. Put those two dismal numbers together and you can see why Northwestern lost so many close games – and, at the same time, why they also got beat by 20 or more points four times.

Northwestern came out even or on the plus side of the turnover battle in just three of 12 games. One of them, of course, was the opener against Nebraska, when the Cats were plus-2 and won their only game of the season, 31-28. They were plus-2 against Penn State in a 17-7 loss that took place in a driving rainstorm that turned Beaver Stadium into a Slip n' Slide and helped the Wildcats stay in the game despite generating just 31 yards on 28 rushing attempts.

The Wildcats were even in turnovers once, when neither they nor Ohio State turned the ball over in an ugly 21-7 loss. That game was played in gale-force winds that limited the one of the top offenses in the country (the Buckeyes’, in case you were wondering) to just 206 total yards.

But in the other nine games, Northwestern was a cumulative -23. The Wildcats were -3 or more in turnovers in four games: losses to Southern Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Illinois. They were a brutal -5 against the Illini, turning the ball over six times in an embarrassing 41-3 loss to their in-state rivals in the season finale.

So, can the Cats flip that script this season?