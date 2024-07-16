Northwestern's ability to defend its home field was crucial to their bowl run in last season, winning five of their six games at Ryan Field. The Wildcats excelled in Evanston and did it by razor-thin margins, winning four games by one score.

But, in 2024, Ryan Field is under intensive construction. Northwestern will have to try to replicate that foundation in five games lakeside at a temporary venue and twice at Wrigley Field, where they're yet to win.

Last season's matchup with Iowa was played on a single sideline with a goal line stand between the teams tearing the temporary grass to shreds. Commercial breaks were called as groundskeepers scurried to shore up the baseball fields temporary surface, but the damage was done and both teams struggled in that area for the remainder of f the fourth quarter. Will the site be more sustainable this time around?

Ryan Field was notorious for its long grass, stiff winds and its cozy crowds. The temporary site will be turf so the Wildcats can't count on the sod racking up any tackles. The winds will swirl with little opposition. Games could be ground to a halt at Ryan Field due to the elements, nearly a mile further inland with a litany of buildings and trees to break the wind. Now, all that will separate Big Ten football and Lake Michigan will be a few yards of shore, a handful of rows of bleachers and a tree line.

It will be an even cozier environment than Ryan Field with capacity dropping to roughly 15,000 seats. While it's sure to cause some complaints from visiting Power Four programs Duke, Indiana and Wisconsin, it's fine by head coach David Braun.

"If other fan bases have strong opinions about it, we're not concerned," Braun told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg in a recent profile on the temporary site. "At the end of the day, you want to create an environment that's yours and that creates a home-field advantage and is something that's really memorable."

Braun has put up "major six figures" of his own family's money into the project. Will Northwestern have the home field advantage that he envisions?



