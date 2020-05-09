Baldwin is one of the most coveted, respected prospects in the high school game and has led a national recruitment for more than a year now. On Saturday, Baldwin narrowed his school list for to a group that consists of Duke , Georgetown , Kentucky , Michigan , Milwaukee , North Carolina , Northwestern , UCLA , Virginia , and Wisconsin .

Not a giant step but it is the first one that Patrick Baldwin has made towards his college commitment. The top-five junior has narrowed his school list to a final ten but a timetable towards a decision remains out of sight.

A 6-foot-9 forward that is valued most for his shooting abilities, Baldwin’s possesses one of the more translatable games found within the high school realm. His mixture of shot making, size and intellect has cemented his standing as one of the best and has keep him remained in the argument for who the number-one prospect is in the 2021 class.

His father, Pat Baldwin Sr., is the head coach at Milwaukee which adds another layer to his recruitment. Over the past year, he has taken unofficial visits to the campuses at Duke, Milwaukee, North Carolina and Northwestern, the latter a program that both of his parents once starred at down their own college days.

As far as a decision goes, the younger Baldwin has not set a timetable for one. “I am not too sure about that right now,” he told Rivals.com. “It has been kind of a weird time so I don’t know how late it is going to push it or even how early it is going to push it.”