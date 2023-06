Northwestern was Hunter Andrews' first official visit of his recruitment, and he felt right at home.

"It was very fun and a really cool experience," he said. "They treated me very well."

This was the first time in Evanston for the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker. He was impressed by the program's facilities, as well as the campus, and said he it felt like a place he could see himself.

