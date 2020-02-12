@WildcatReport

New Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian has a clear idea of what he's looking for in a quarterback. He told the media shortly after he was hired in January that he prefers a guy who can make plays with his arm and legs, and a winner who elevates the play of players around him.

Three-star quarterback Kyron Drones meets those criteria. He used his arm to throw for 3,390 yards and 46 touchdowns, and his legs to run for 825 yards and 18 more scores last season. And as far as winning goes, he led Houston Shadow Creek to the Texas Class 5A title last season.

No wonder Drones was one of the four 2021 quarterbacks Northwestern offered last week.