News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 08:56:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Texas running back has ties to Chicago

Tavierre Dunlap
Tavierre Dunlap (Sam Spiegelman)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Typically, distance from home would work against Northwestern for a Texas prospect like Tavierre Dunlap. After all, Evanston is more than a thousand miles from where he lives in Del Valle, just south of Austin.

But for Dunlap, who was born in the Chicago suburbs and still has a 773 area code on his cell phone, geography might work in the Wildcats' favor. Ask the three-star running back why he was happy to get an offer from Northwestern on Feb. 5 and his answer speaks volumes.

"It's in my home state," he says.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}