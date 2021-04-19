Devin Turner didn't waste much time lining up his Northwestern official visit.

The three-star safety from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star received an offer from the Wildcats earlier this month and has already lined up an official for June. A 4.2 GPA student, Turner says he's excited about the possibility of playing in the Big Ten and living in Chicago.

WildcatReport caught up with the 6-foot-2 Texan to see where Northwestern stands on his expanding offer list.