Texas safety Devin Turner looks forward to Northwestern official visit
Devin Turner didn't waste much time lining up his Northwestern official visit.
The three-star safety from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star received an offer from the Wildcats earlier this month and has already lined up an official for June. A 4.2 GPA student, Turner says he's excited about the possibility of playing in the Big Ten and living in Chicago.
WildcatReport caught up with the 6-foot-2 Texan to see where Northwestern stands on his expanding offer list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news