The 3-2-1 going into Hat Week

Here are three things we learned from the beatdown in Ann Arbor, two questions we have moving forward and one bold prediction about the future as the Wildcats get ready to close out their season at Wrigley Field against Illinois for the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

1. Northwestern is all bark and no bite.

After a loss last week to Ohio State, head coach David Braun said the expectation was for Northwestern to win their final two games and get into a bowl game. On the field, Wildcats looked like a team that didn't buy into that vision.

A completely lethargic and to use Braun's own word, "embarrassing", effort led to Northwestern falling 50-6 to a decidedly middle-of-the-road Michigan team that is all but assured to finish 6-6. Prior to Saturday's demolition of the Cats, the most points the Wolverines had scored in a game was 30 against Fresno State way back in August. That was completely blown out of the water.

The game started poorly, with an ill-advised toss from quarterback Jack Lausch being picked off by Michigan's Amir Hall near midfield on the game's opening possession. Michigan turned that advantageous field position into a touchdown and would never relinquish their lead.

Northwestern's next drive was an uncompetitive three-and-out, Hunter Renner uncorked a 26-yard punt that set Michigan up with more great field position that the Wolverines turned into three more points.

A pair of Wildcat field goals threatened to make the game interesting, but Michigan scored on their final six possessions en route to the lopsided final score, carving up the hapless defense and shutting down an inoperable offense.

For all the talk those in Evanston did about finishing the season strong and attempting to get into a bowl game, the play on the field at the Big House looked like a team that wished the season was already over.





2. Northwestern's special teams is a weakness.

Paul Creighton's first season in Evanston as the special teams coordinator has not been an example of getting off on the right foot. Saturday provided more evidence, as Renner's 26-yard shank was one of a trio of errors for the Wildcats' third phase.

Another came late in the game, when the Wildcats allowed a 63-yard return from Jordan Marshall to set up Michigan's final touchdown.

The most damaging special teams mistake came late in the first half, however. After a pair of Northwestern field goals had trimmed Michigan's lead to 10-6 and had the Wildcats back in the game, Luke Akers came on for the kickoff. Akers misfired and the ball landed well out of bounds. Michigan again was granted strong field position from a Northwestern mistake and started at their own 35-yard line after the penalty.

The Wolverines took advantage of the gift and scored a touchdown to make it 17-6 with under 10 seconds remaining in the half. That was the first of six-straight Michigan scoring drives. Braun talked about the game "snowballing" on Northwestern, Akers' errant kick was what got the ball rolling.

Saturday's rough day followed a snap over Renner's head against Ohio State that gifted Ohio State a touchdown when the game was still tied late in the first half. That adds to allowing a punt return touchdown in the lopsided loss to Iowa just a few games ago.

On the season, Northwestern has had three kicks blocked, which is tied for the ninth-most in all of college football. The Wildcats have also had a punt blocked. As if all that wasn't enough, Northwestern ranks 88th in kick return yardage allowed and 104th in net punting.

Northwestern's list of issues is stunningly long with one game remaining in 2024, but consistently being hurt by the third phase hasn't made life easier for anyone in purple.





3. The Wildcats' season will likely end at Wrigley Field.

Had Northwestern managed to beat Michigan and close out their season with a win over rival Illinois, the Cats would have been bowling for the second season in a row. After getting dismantled at the Big House and seeing the rest of the results around the country, Northwestern in all likelihood won't be sneaking into a bowl game through the back door and the season will end after the Illinois game, win or lose. Given the fight, or lack thereof, Northwestern showed on Saturday, that might be welcome news to the Wildcats.

With 35 non-CFP bowl games across college football, 70 teams are needed to fill out the postseason outside of the 12 playing for a national title. If not enough teams reach the 6-6 mark required for bowl eligibility, 5-7 teams will be chosen based on their Academic Progress Rate. The Wildcats are tied for third in APR behind only Ohio State and Alabama, who are already bowl eligible. So they would be the first 5-7 team chosen if not enough teams reach six wins and the Wildcats beat Illinois.

With 77 teams already reaching bowl eligibility, only five more teams are needed for bowl games headed into the final weekend. There are two rivalry matchups that feature two teams at 5-6: Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan, and Virginia vs. Virginia Tech. So only three teams are needed.

There are 12 other five-win teams playing for a chance to win and be in, six of them are favored. In short, even if Northwestern pulls off a very improbable upset to beat a ranked Illini squad to make this gamut of odds and chance matter, the deck is heavily stacked against them and it's all but certain the 2024 season will end on Saturday.