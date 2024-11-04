The 3-2-1 going into the second bye week

Here are three things we learned from the Purdue game, two questions we have moving forward and one bold prediction about the future as the Wildcats head into their second bye week of 2024.

1. Northwestern's offense can score.

After not being able to find the end zone in nearly a month, the Northwestern offense finally was able to taste success on Saturday in West Lafayette. The Wildcats' opening drive worked its way deep into Purdue territory before stalling out and setting up a 39-yard Luke Akers field goal. On the next NU possession, redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II did what for two weeks had been the impossible.

With Northwestern facing first-and-10 from their own 49, Himon lined up behind quarterback Jack Lausch in the pistol. Himon took the handoff and broke through the left side of the Wildcat offensive line, ran through an arm tackle and sprinted 51 yards to the end zone for the first offensive touchdown Northwestern scored since Oct. 11.

It was a day that was ruled by the running backs for offensive coordinator Zach Lujan's unit. With top wide receiver Bryce Kirtz missing his second consecutive game and No. 3 receiver Frank Covey IV leaving the game with a knee injury in the first half, Northwestern leaned heavily on their running back duo of Himon and Cam Porter. Two drives after the triumphant return to the end zone, Porter powered his way in from a yard out to put Northwestern up 17-3.

The offense reverted to its prior form for much of the second half, but the running backs were there again when Northwestern needed them in overtime. Thanks to a penalty, NU started their overtime possession on the Boilermaker 40. It took the Cats just two plays to find the end zone for a walkoff touchdown, though. The first play was a dump off to Porter that went for 18 yards, which was followed up by a 22-yard score from Himon after he broke wide open on a wheel route.

"We'd run that two or three times before in the game and one of the guys would take him, then no one ended up taking him, and he had a lot of space," Lausch said of Himon's game-winning touchdown.

As the pair of overtime plays demonstrates, the Cats' tailback tandem actually did most of their damage through the air. Himon was still effective on the ground, taking his six carries and turning them into 78 yards and the aforementioned score. Porter was completely bottled up by the Boilermaker front seven, turning 11 carries into just 17 yards and his short touchdown. Through the air, though, Himon hauled in three passes for 34 yards and the game winner. Porter led the team in both catches and yards, snaring eight passes for 85 yards. They were the first two Northwestern running backs with 100+ yards from scrimmage in the same game since Porter and Evan Hull against Illinois in 2020.

With the receiver room dealing with a rash of injuries and Lausch struggling with consistency throwing the ball downfield, Porter and Himon's ability to consistently turn short throws into big plays was crucial to getting the Wildcat offense out of neutral, and something Northwestern will look to build off of after the bye week.





2. Northwestern is still not a smooth operation.

After back-to-back weeks of blowout losses filled with unforced errors, criticism of the young Wildcat coaching staff was starting to crescendo in Evanston. A win will help quell some of the discontent, but Northwestern still has a long way to go before the Cats resemble a well-organized football team.

First, penalties continue to be a constant issue. For the fourth consecutive game, NU was flagged at least five times for at least 45 yards. For a team that is averaging just 288.1 yards of offense per game, good for 129th in the country, giving away at least 45 free yards per game is severely crippling. Northwestern isn't good enough to overcome consistently beating themselves like they have been for chunks of 2024. No penalty from Saturday sticks out more than Theran Johnson being called for unsportsmanlike conduct for the second week in a row. Last week it was a throat-slash gesture, this week after a Damon Walters pass break-up ended Purdue's overtime drive without any points, Johnson got in the face of Purdue receiver Jahmal Edrine and was flagged. That 15-yard penalty forced the Wildcats to start their overtime possession on the 40-yard line.

After a great stand from the defense, all NU needed was a field goal. Johnson's penalty put Northwestern in a spot where a field goal was no sure thing. Luckily for the redshirt junior cornerback, the offense made quick work of the longer field and the lapse in judgment did not come back to cost Northwestern in the end. Still, a celebration penalty putting Northwestern at a field position disadvantage for the second week in a row is really disappointing for a team that needs to excel at the little things in order to win games.

"When I find out what happened, that will be very directly addressed," head coach David Braun said of Johnson's second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in as many weeks. "We need to be a more disciplined football team in critical moments."

Fittingly for a couple days after Halloween, Northwestern's clock management in the second half Saturday was downright scary. On Northwestern's opening drive of the second half, the Wildcats called a timeout to avoid a delay of game and then mere moments later took a delay of game before fourth down. As the half went on, Northwestern would end up burning all three of their timeouts to avoid delay of game penalties, while still getting flagged for delays twice. One particularly alarming sequence featured NU taking a delay of game on third-and-9 and still having to call their final timeout on third-and-14 to avoid a second flag. Northwestern got away with it in an overtime win, but that doesn't excuse what led to the situation. Not being able to get a play off five times in a sold-out, but not inhospitable, Ross-Ade Stadium is unfathomable. Braun called it "inexcusable," and he's right.

It was positive for Northwestern to get back into the win column on Saturday, but discipline and game management issues continue to pile up week after week for Northwestern with no sign of improvement. Finding a way to run a much tighter ship should be priority number one in Evanston over the week off.





3. The defense is still Northwestern's backbone.

Much has been made of the struggles of Northwestern's offense in 2024, but through it all, defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle and his unit have given the Wildcats hope in almost every game. Saturday was no different.

Just two games ago, this Purdue offense scored 49 points and racked up 536 yards against Illinois. On Saturday, Northwestern limited the Boilermakers to just 20 points. Purdue did go over their season average and gain 337 yards, but as Braun and McGarigle often point out, yards don't win games, points do.

The Cats' defensive effort was led by strong run defense that held Purdue to 47 yards on 23 carries, just a little over two yards per carry. The Wildcats got home for two sacks, as well, one from Aidan Hubbard, to add to his team leading total, and one shared between Michael Kilbane and RJ Pearson. Also leading the way were Johnson, who made seven tackles -- including a key one-on-one, fourth-down stop in the first half to set up Porter's touchdown -- and added a pass breakup. Jaylen Pate lived in the Purdue backfield en route to three tackles for loss.

When Northwestern needed stops, the defense again delivered. McGarigle's group forced a three-and-out to keep the game deadlocked at the end of regulation, and then a turnover on downs on Purdue's overtime possession to make life easy for the sputtering NU offense. Not much has gone according to plan in Evanston in 2024, but the Wildcat defense continues to play hard and exceed expectations late into the season.