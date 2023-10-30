WildcatReport

Here are three things we learned about the Maryland game, two questions we have moving forward and one bold prediction about the future as the Wildcats prepare to play Iowa at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

1. The Wildcats picked themselves up off the mat.

Last week after a bitterly disappointing 17-9 loss to Nebraska, interim head coach David Braun put his team's feelings simply.

"We have a locker room in there right now that is crushed," he said.

Northwestern didn't show any lasting effects from their heartbreak on Saturday. A Bryce Gallagher fumble recovery on the second Maryland possession of the game turned the tide after NU fell behind 7-0, and the Cats never looked back. Northwestern took the lead a little less than three minutes into the second quarter and didn’t relinquish it.

Brendan Sullivan led the offense to 24 first-half points, more than NU had scored in five of their seven games coming in. Northwestern didn't just bounce back from the heartbreak in Lincoln, the Cats arguably looked better than they had all season.

Plenty of teams would have let the bad taste from the week before linger and cost them another game. Not this Northwestern team. NU flushed the previous week and came out on Saturday like a team on a mission.

With their season hanging in the balance for all intents and purposes, Northwestern delivered a dazzling team win to upset the two-touchdown favorite visitors. The Cats are still yet to lose two in a row this season, always finding a way to bounce back.

Going back to July, Northwestern has faced adversity constantly. They've responded every time.





2. Northwestern's defensive line depth answered the bell.

With starting defensive end Richie Hagarty and key rotational defensive tackle Brendan Flakes both ruled out before kickoff, the already thin Wildcat defensive line entered Saturday even leaner than usual. That wasn't a problem, as the thinnest position group on the team flexed their depth all game long. The Cats stuffed a pair of Maryland runs from the 1-yard line en route to a second-quarter goal line stand to keep the Terrapins off the scoreboard. The group up front also produced four sacks on Saturday.

The star of the show was sophomore Aidan Hubbard. The Ohio native lived in the Maryland backfield, sacking Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa three times. Hubbard had two sacks in his career coming into the game. When his team needed him to step up, he delivered a monster performance

Graduate defensive tackle RJ Pearson, a transfer from Bethune-Cookman, saw his most action of the season and came up big. Pearson got pressure on Tagovailoa numerous times before finally dragging him down for a huge third-down sack early in the fourth quarter to stall Maryland's momentum.

Even true freshman Michael Kilbane saw extended action for the first time all season. Kilbane didn't record any stats but pressured Tagovailoa on a handful of occasions, showing the talent that made him a four-star recruit.

Despite being hit hard by the transfer portal and injuries in 2023, new defensive line coach Christian Smith and his players have continued to produce. The next-man-up mentality among Northwestern's defensive line has been impressive, and a big reason for the defense as a whole's success. It doesn't matter if it's former walkons, transfers or inexperienced young players, everyone Smith has asked to step up has answered the challenge so far.





3. Braun needs to be more aggressive.

Braun has shown that he can be aggressive. This is the same guy who went for it on fourth down twice in his own territory in the third quarter against Penn State, including once on a fake punt.

On Saturday, though, Braun was noticeably conservative, and it nearly came back to cost him.

With Northwestern up by seven with a little over nine minutes remaining in the game, Northwestern faced a third-and-goal from inside the Maryland 1 yard-line. A confusing play that featured both Sullivan and Jack Lausch in the backfield resulted in an incomplete pass that brought up fourth down. Even with a pair of 220-plus pound backs at his disposal in Cam Porter and Anthony Tyus III, or the option of a tush-push QB sneak, Braun still opted to kick a 19-yard field goal with Jack Olsen.

Northwestern's defense came up with the stop they needed to close out the game, but had Maryland taken the lead late in the game, the four points Braun potentially left out there would have loomed large.

Braun is still finding his way as a head coach, and it's always easier to make adjustments after a big win. There's a delicate balance between aggressive and reckless, but when all you need is less than a yard, it’s time to roll the dice.



