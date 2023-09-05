@WildcatReport

Here are three things we learned about the Rutgers game, two questions we have moving forward and one bold prediction about the future as the Wildcats prepare to take on UTEP in the home opener on Saturday.

1. The offense’s problems go far beyond turnovers.

Last year, Pat Fitzgerald named turnovers as the No. 1 reason for a disastrous 1-11 record, particularly for his offense. It made sense: the Wildcats had the worst turnover ratio in the nation last season at -19.

But we learned yesterday that the unit’s problems go far deeper than giveaways. Even though the Wildcats lost the turnover battle 2-1, the real issue is that they couldn’t move the ball, even when they held onto it.

Northwestern had just 201 yards of total offense against the Scarlet Knights. They ran the ball for just 12 of those yards when sacks and losses are figured in. Quarterback Ben Bryant, the seasoned grad transfer who was supposed to help the Wildcats take care of the football, was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and fumbled twice. The Wildcats averaged an anemic 3.2 yards per play and went three-and-out or worse five times in 12 possessions.

In other words, they couldn’t get out of their own way. They only avoided a shutout with 19 seconds left and the game long over, on a drive that began with a muffed punt in Rutgers territory.

It’s difficult to find a single thing that Northwestern’s offense can feel good about after one week.





2. The offensive line has a lot of work to do

Maybe the biggest single reason for the offense’s struggles was the line.

Bryant was under siege all day. Even when he managed to avoid a sack, he was often driven out of the pocket because of pressure, or had to deliver the ball faster than he wanted to.

Rutgers set up camp in the Wildcats’ backfield, collecting eight tackles for loss. The Knights’ defensive line featured a pair of strong pass rushers in Wesley Bailey and Aaron Lewis, but neither of them registered a single sack. It was the rest of the unit that wreaked havoc, as five different players were credited with a sack, while Bailey and Lewis had one hurry each.

The worst part is that some of those pass rushes were untouched and had a clear line to the quarterback due to missed assignments or misreads by the offensive line. Rene Konga, who had two TFL and a sack, often went unblocked because of miscues, as did blitzing Scarlet Knights who wound up in Bryant’s face as he tried to deliver the ball.

Bryant admirably took responsibility for some of the sacks, saying he held onto the ball too long. But he never really had the time to hold onto it. The offensive line has to get a lot better. Quickly.





3. The defense has a chance to be decent.

Northwestern’s defense couldn’t stop a running faucet at the start of the game, as Rutgers mounted a pair of 16-yard drives that ate up 155 yards and more than 15 minutes on the clock. But after that, they settled down and played fundamentally sound football.

On Rutgers’ next eight possessions, the Wildcats surrendered 10 points, including a field goal that came after an interception gave the Knights the ball at the NU 45. Northwestern allowed more than 31 yards on just one drive, and they forced three three-and-outs.

Interim head coach David Braun doubles as the defensive coordinator, and his defense seems to be closer to retired defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz’s “bend-but-don’t-break” system than the one that Jim O’Neil ran the last two years. That’s a good thing.

Braun’s defense largely worked as designed, as they only gave up one play of 20 yards and continually made Rutgers execute on long drives to score. Unfortunately, at least early in the game, they did just that. And it’s important to remember that Rutgers’ offense shouldn't be mistaken for Colorado’s. They scored just 17.4 points per game last season, second-worst in the Big Ten (you can guess who was the worst).

On the negative side, the Wildcat defense also exhibited many of the same struggles they had last season. They didn’t take the ball away once, and they allowed Rutgers to convert 8-of-18 third downs and 3-of-3 fourth downs. They also didn’t pressure the passer, failing to register a single sack and just one quarterback hurry, as Rutgers’ passer Gavin Wimsatt had a lot of time to survey the field.

Still, the defense showed signs that they might be considerably better than they were last season, when they finished 110th in the nation against the run. They limited Rutgers to 122 rushing yards and 2.8 yards per carry. That doesn’t excuse the slow start, but there is some hope that the Wildcats’ defense might be able to keep them in games.



