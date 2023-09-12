WildcatReport

Here are three things we learned about the UTEP game, two questions we have moving forward and one bold prediction about the future as the Wildcats prepare to take on No. 21 Duke in Durham on Saturday.

1. Winning is fun

Maybe this was something everyone already knew going into Saturday, but it sure was nice to remember. After a grueling 12-game losing streak that spanned multiple calendars, Northwestern finally got back into the win column. It wasn't always pretty, but the smiles on the home sideline when the clock hit zero told the story. Saturday was a long time coming in Evanston.

Interim head coach David Braun got his first career win as a head coach at any level. Even though he's been tight-lipped since taking over, even Braun couldn't stick to coach speak after the win.

"I don't know if we needed [a win], what we need is continued support and we need one another. That's what we've leaned on," he said. "But my gosh does it feel good to see those guys have big smiles on their faces and celebrate. I'm just so happy for our players. It's a special day."





2. Northwestern needs to lean on the ground game

Northwestern's offense started hot, with Jack Lausch's six-yard scamper punctuating an opening drive score for the Cats. In total, Northwestern picked up 44 yards on the ground on the scoring drive. The remainder of the first half netted -6 rushing yards for the home team. Unsurprisingly, Northwestern did not score again in the first half.

Northwestern went right down the field and took the lead to start the second half, picking up 45 yards on the ground along the way. Notice a trend?

In total, NU ran for 184 yards, with 146 coming in their 31-point second half. Cam Porter led the way with 17 carries for 90 yards. He was followed by 53 from Lausch and another 35 from AJ Henning.

The depth in the run game is evidenced by their leading rushers on Saturday: a running back (Porter), a quarterback (Lausch) and a wide receiver (Henning). Even the usually pocket-bound Ben Bryant found the end zone on the ground and made some off-schedule plays with his feet. Henning is an incredibly explosive player with the ball in his hands, and getting it to him on the ground would serve Northwestern well as the season goes on.

Speaking of explosive, running back Joseph Himon II's 85-yard catch and run was the big strike of the day. While Himon II didn't contribute a ton on the ground against UTEP, he's yet another option for Northwestern to pick up yards in the run game.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian has no shortage of options to turn to on the ground, and the results from Saturday prove relying on the run leads to points. He just needs to remember that.





3. Defenses will be seeing a lot more of Jack Lausch

Anyone who watched Northwestern practice this spring noticed one thing about the quarterbacks: No. 12 is dangerous with the ball in his hands. Lausch, a redshirt freshman QB, scored Northwestern's first touchdown of the game against the Miners and then flashed his speed with a 46-yard dash in the fourth quarter.

Questions linger about Lausch's arm, but there are none about his legs. On a team that looks like it is going to struggle offensively, Braun knows the importance of getting a player like Lausch touches.

"There have been consistent conversations from myself to the rest of our staff that he's a young man that needs to be on the field, he just does," Braun said. "He has the ability to do some things that really change the map for a defense."

Lausch's packages were simple against UTEP, with Northwestern not showing anything more than a couple read plays and a QB sweep, albeit with his touchdown including a fake handoff to starter Ben Bryant in motion.

Lausch's opportunities should continue to expand as the season goes on, especially with Bryant and backup Brendan Sullivan both banged up. The Wildcat has been a favorite of Bajakian during his tenure in Evanston. Lausch is far from a gunslinger, but his quarterbacking history makes him the most dangerous trigger man out of those sets that Bajakian has had to work with.



