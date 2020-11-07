WildcatReport - The Final Word

By now, you know just about everything there is to know about this game. You've read about what coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Scott Frost had to say about which team has the edge. You've read the Nebraska scouting report from HuskerOnline. And you've seen Coach Chappy's always insightful game breakdown. But the time for talk is over. It's game day. Our writers give their last thoughts on who wins this edition of the most entertaining series in the Big Ten.



Tim Chapman

Northwestern wins if... they continue to control the clock and sustain drives on offense, while bottling up Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey on defense. Northwestern loses if... they turn the ball over like they did last weekend. Doom also lurks if Nebraska finds a way to get their downfield passing attack going against a squad that has been used to dominance the first two weeks. Prediction: Northwestern - the real NU - 31 Nebraska 27. The 'Cats should get up early with a semi-shattered Nebraska secondary as two starters sit out the first half with targeting ejections. Nebraska could make it exciting in the second half, but NU makes a stop and/or gets a couple first downs late, to seal victory.



Michael Fitzpatrick

Northwestern wins if... they run the ball effectively and force turnovers. Northwestern loses if... Nebraska forces the Cats to play in space on defense and try and beat them through the air. Prediction: Nebraska 31 Northwestern 14. I think Nebraska will force Northwestern to throw and Northwestern’s receivers will struggle to get open for the second week in a row, and the offense will be stagnant. And Nebraska showed they can move the ball a ton against a great defense in Ohio State



Louie Vaccher