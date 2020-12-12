WildcatReport - The Final Word

For more on this matchup: Five takeaways for Hat Week l View from the other sideline: Illinois l The skinny: Illinois vs. Northwestern History is certainly on Northwestern’s side against Illinois on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln Trophy the two teams play for has belonged to Northwestern every year since 2015. That’s more than 1,800 days. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is 10-4 against the Illini in his career and 5-1at Ryan Field, while Illinois head man Lovie Smith has yet to beat the Wildcats in four tries. Will tradition hold for No. 14 Northwestern (5-1), which has already earned a berth in the Big Ten championship game next weekend as the West division champion? Or will the Illini (2-4) catch NU looking ahead and take The Hat home to Champaign? Our staff weighs in.



Tim Chapman

The take: Who's the little brother? Northwestern has won five in a row, seven of the last nine, and 13 of the last 17 against the Illini. Still, they can't get cocky, with an offense that's only averaging 91 rushing yards per game since the opener against Maryland and a passing offense that's in the bottom-30 in efficiency. If the Cats can shut down Illinois' dynamic threats at quarterback, their offense should score enough to win "comfortably." If the defense has troubles with Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams, this offense is not built to win many shootouts. We see more of the former, and the offense getting by with what they need to beat the Illini for the sixth straight year. The Hat stays in Evanston. (Get a map, Eifler.) The pick: Northwestern 20 Illinois 10



Michael Fitzpatrick

The take: Northwestern looks to get back on track after falling to Michigan State last time out. Northwestern cannot run the ball due to an offensive line that can’t generate any push. This forces Peyton Ramsey to do a lot more than he should be asked to do. That puts them in a tough spot against any opponent, especially a rival who know them well. Lovie Smith’s defenses have always been able to force turnovers, and Northwestern has been far too willing to give the ball over to the other team this year. Illinois’ record may not be impressive, but they spent a good chunk of the year with their quarterback, Brandon Peters, sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Since he’s come back, the Illini have looked much better. Peters has also had great success using his legs since his return, and honestly I think Tom Brady could run for 100 yards against Northwestern’s defense right now. Unless Northwestern completely reinvented themselves in the week off, this is not a good matchup for the Cats. The pick: Illinois 31 Northwestern 20



Louie Vaccher