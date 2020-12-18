WildcatReport - The Final Word: Big Ten Championship Game

For more on this matchup: Takeaways from Fitz l View from the other sideline: Ohio State l The Skinny: Northwestern vs. Ohio State

The road for the Wildcats to get back to Indianapolis was a long one, much longer than the three-and-a-half hours it takes to get there by bus. They had to endure an ugly 3-9 season in 2019. They had to fight off COVID. They had to beat six of their seven opponents, including all five from the Big Ten West. Now, the No. 14 Wildcats face the biggest challenge of them all: playing heavily favored, No. 4 Ohio State for the Big Ten championship (11 a.m., FOX). After a week full of hype, it's time for our writers to weigh in with their final words on the game.



Tim Chapman

The take: It's Ohio State's last tune up game before they play in the CFP. They'll sleep-walk through this game against NW and start getting ready for Jan 1st." That's the frustrating narrative we've been hearing the last two weeks (with the WRONG initials, we might add), but that plays right into what Pat Fitzgerald wants. This has always been a team that is much better when they're the 'dog on death row. Do they have a shot? Of course they do. But it's going to take an MVP effort from their veteran, All-Big Ten QB, Peyton Ramsey. He'll have to play like he did against OSU two years ago, spreading the ball over the field and frustrating an overrated Buckeye secondary. Northwestern can't let Ohio State start fast. If the Cats can keep the Buckeyes' scoring to under 21 by halftime, they'll be in real good shape. Also, make OSU drive down the field, where they've struggled to finish in the red zone, and where NU has excelled. Losing to MSU might actually be a blessing for Northwestern here, as they can play a lot looser than the Buckeyes, who will likely be peering out at the CFP. We think the Cats' defense will prevail, Ramsey will have himself a day and coach Ryan Day will be stuck answering questions about why they couldn't get it done The pick: Northwestern 28 Ohio State 25



Michael Fitzpatrick

The take: Northwestern is pretty badly outmatched by Ohio State, especially in terms of speed and athleticism. Normally, Northwestern would be focusing on running the ball and trying to keep the ball out of Justin Fields’ hands. Northwestern can’t run the ball, though. Last week was an aberration against a team without 22 scholarship defensive players. Can Peyton Ramsey and his trio of senior receivers score enough to keep up with Ohio State is the big question facing Northwestern. The offense’s performance in the last six games doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Regardless of how well Northwestern’s defense plays, Justin Field and his arsenal of weapons will score points. If Northwestern can force a couple turnovers and set their offense up they would ease the pressure felt by Ramsey. Northwestern has turned the ball over quite a bit themselves, and if they do that against Ohio State, the game will be over before they can even adjust The pick: Ohio State 49 Northwestern 20



Louie Vaccher