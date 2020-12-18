WildcatReport - The Final Word: Big Ten Championship Game

The Final Word: Big Ten Championship Game
The road for the Wildcats to get back to Indianapolis was a long one, much longer than the three-and-a-half hours it takes to get there by bus.
They had to endure an ugly 3-9 season in 2019. They had to fight off COVID. They had to beat six of their seven opponents, including all five from the Big Ten West.
Now, the No. 14 Wildcats face the biggest challenge of them all: playing heavily favored, No. 4 Ohio State for the Big Ten championship (11 a.m., FOX).
After a week full of hype, it's time for our writers to weigh in with their final words on the game.
Tim Chapman
The take: It's Ohio State's last tune up game before they play in the CFP. They'll sleep-walk through this game against NW and start getting ready for Jan 1st."
That's the frustrating narrative we've been hearing the last two weeks (with the WRONG initials, we might add), but that plays right into what Pat Fitzgerald wants. This has always been a team that is much better when they're the 'dog on death row. Do they have a shot? Of course they do. But it's going to take an MVP effort from their veteran, All-Big Ten QB, Peyton Ramsey. He'll have to play like he did against OSU two years ago, spreading the ball over the field and frustrating an overrated Buckeye secondary.
Northwestern can't let Ohio State start fast. If the Cats can keep the Buckeyes' scoring to under 21 by halftime, they'll be in real good shape. Also, make OSU drive down the field, where they've struggled to finish in the red zone, and where NU has excelled.
Losing to MSU might actually be a blessing for Northwestern here, as they can play a lot looser than the Buckeyes, who will likely be peering out at the CFP. We think the Cats' defense will prevail, Ramsey will have himself a day and coach Ryan Day will be stuck answering questions about why they couldn't get it done
The pick: Northwestern 28 Ohio State 25
Michael Fitzpatrick
The take: Northwestern is pretty badly outmatched by Ohio State, especially in terms of speed and athleticism.
Normally, Northwestern would be focusing on running the ball and trying to keep the ball out of Justin Fields’ hands. Northwestern can’t run the ball, though. Last week was an aberration against a team without 22 scholarship defensive players.
Can Peyton Ramsey and his trio of senior receivers score enough to keep up with Ohio State is the big question facing Northwestern. The offense’s performance in the last six games doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.
Regardless of how well Northwestern’s defense plays, Justin Field and his arsenal of weapons will score points. If Northwestern can force a couple turnovers and set their offense up they would ease the pressure felt by Ramsey. Northwestern has turned the ball over quite a bit themselves, and if they do that against Ohio State, the game will be over before they can even adjust
The pick: Ohio State 49 Northwestern 20
Louie Vaccher
The take: This isn't the mismatch that everyone is making it out to be. So here's what has to happen for the Cats to pull off the shocker.
I’m not under any illusions that Northwestern will be able to run the ball. They may have success with a few quarterback runs or jet sweeps, but they won’t get much with backs running between the tackles. They will have to use Peyton Ramsey and the short-passing game to control the clock and move the chains. Northwestern will try to use crossing patterns, rub routes and quick screens to find some soft spots in the Buckeye secondary. That’s an area they should be able to exploit as Ohio State has the 111th-ranked pass defense in the nation.
Defensively, Northwestern will, as usual, play a lot of its Cover-4 base defense and keep everything in front of them. But I also expect defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz to dial up some disguised blitzes to try and make Fields uncomfortable. Maybe NU’s top-ranked pass defense can pick off a couple Fields aerials.
The Wildcats have to muck this one up and make it a rock fight. They will probably get behind early, as they often do, but if they can withstand that early barrage and hang around into the second half, things could get interesting. The Buckeyes haven’t really been tested all season and have outscored opponents by just 11 points after halftime. Northwestern on the other hand, has a 75-29 advantage in the third and fourth quarters, including 49-3 in the third. It’s a program that thrives on winning tight games.
So this is where I end up. If the Cats limit Ohio State in the red zone, if they win the turnover battle, if Ramsey makes plays in the passing game, if the defense puts pressure on Fields and limits his running, if the offensive line gives Ramsey time to throw, if the Cats don't give up any big plays, if they keep the score close into the fourth quarter... I could go on, but it's already a long list. All those things might happen. But there's just one too many ifs for me.
The pick: Ohio State 31 Northwestern 24