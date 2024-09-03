EVANSTON-New Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson was asked what he learned from NFL Super Bowl-winning head coaches Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick during his time in the NFL at his introductory press conference on Tuesday. He had an answer ready to go.

“I think the one commonality amongst great coaches is a defined leadership philosophy,” said Jackson, who worked with Carroll at USC and Belichick with the New England Patriots. “They know who they are. They know what they're about.”

But Jackson didn’t describe who he was, and what his leadership philosophy is like, until after he was off the podium, in front of a small huddle of reporters. That’s when he told us about the Four Fs.

“[My leadership philosophy] is centered on my four F's,” he said. “Okay, so it's about family, faith, friendship and fun. Those are simple words, but they mean a lot to me.”

He went on to detail each one.

Family means that the athletic department not only feels like a family, but that it emphasizes “the same things that my wife and I are trying to raise our four children [with] in the four walls of the house.”

Faith is not religion and can mean different things to different people, he said.

“Faith is an attitude and approach and a positive outlook on the way we're approaching things. Especially now with all this change coming.”

Friendship refers to the relationship piece of the business, athletes building bonds with other athletes, and coaches building bonds with players that will last a lifetime.

“I want standing room only at my funeral,” he said with a smile. “I want everybody to be a recruiter. I want everybody to be a fundraiser.”

Then, lastly, there is fun, which refers to the fun of helping impact athletes’ lives between 18 and 23 years of age – “What’s more fun that that, right?” he asked – as well as the competition of sports.

“Fun, to me, is the relentless pursuit of a competitive edge in everything that we do. Whether it's this interview or whether it's whatever meeting I have next, I want to have a competitor's mindset.”

Those four Fs are a catchy, easy-to-remember guiding principle. But if there was a fifth guiding principle for Jackson that became evident on Tuesday, it would be “revenue generation.” That phrase came up several times during his press conference.

It doesn’t start with F – maybe we can call it finances – but it was a dominant theme.

Jackson, who spent the last nine years as athletic director at Villanova, talked about the “seismic change” college sports are currently experiencing: “The advent of the transfer portal, unlimited transfer opportunities for student athletes, mounting antitrust litigation, proposed congressional legislation and the House settlement currently under review by the federal courts.”

Not to mention the hundreds of millions in television contractors afforded to conferences such as the Big Ten.