The going will get tougher for Northwestern's defense against Michigan

It was a familiar sight on a Saturday afternoon in Evanston.

There was a Gallagher, wearing purple and flying all over the field, making seemingly every tackle. Only this time, it was Bryce doing what his older brother, Blake, had done for the last three years as a Wildcat linebacker.

Blake Gallagher led the team with 10 tackles and picked up his first career sack against Rutgers on Saturday. In general, Northwestern's defense had their best performance of the season.

They had held Indiana State and Ohio in check, but this was the first time the Cats' defense wasn't run over when facing a Power-Five offense. They held Rutgers to just 222 yards and seven points, while racking up four sacks and allowing the Scarlet Knights to enter the red zone only twice.

They also largely prevented big plays, a problem in previous games against Michigan State, Duke and Nebraska.

The performance was reminiscent of past Northwestern defenses that have had a lot of success. The Wildcats kept their three linebackers, Gallagher, Chris Bergin and Peter McIntyre, on the field for almost every snap and played a lot of Cover-4 on the back end. That was what the "bend-but-don't-break" formula Northwestern relied on in years past under former defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz.

It seemed like, coming off of the bye week, Northwestern went away from the nickel-heavy defense they had run a lot more frequently through the first five weeks of the season. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald didn't go into too many specifics about what went on during the bye week.

"Just trying to get guys to execute fundamentally," he said.

Northwestern's defense looked stout against Rutgers, but the unit will be tested much more vigorously on Saturday by Michigan. The No. 6 Wolverines boast a potent rushing attack led by the lightning-and-thunder duo of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins and rank No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 7 in the nation at 246.5 rushing yards per game.