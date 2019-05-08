Beran is one of the highest-ranked Cats of the Rivals era
Rivals released its final Rivals150 for the 2019 basketball class on Tuesday, and four-star Robbie Beran was the only Wildcat recruit who made the list. The small forward from Richmond (Va.) Collegiate came in as the No. 104 player in the nation.
That got us thinking about the highest-rated players since Rivals has been ranking players – or at least as far back as the Rivals database goes, to 2003.
Northwestern has had a total of nine players who made the Rivals150 over the last 17 years. Somewhat surprisingly, Beran ranks only seventh among those nine.
Here they are, in order of their rankings, from top to bottom:
|Name
|Year
|Stars
|Ranking
|
2018
|
66
|
2018
|
67
|
2015
|
92
|
2016
|
97
|
2010
|
103
|
2014
|
103
|
2019
|
104
|
2016
|
118
|
2012
|
135
Some interesting points:
- Coach Chris Collins recruited seven of the nine top-ranked players. Only Cobb and Abrahamson were recruited by former head coach Bill Carmody.
- The two highest-ranked Wildcats, Kopp and Nance, were members of the same 2018 class and wound up just once spot apart.
- The Wildcats twice landed two Rivals150 recruits in the same class: Kopp and Nance in 2018, and Ivanauskaus and Benson in 2016.
- Northwestern all-time leading scorer John Shurna was a three-star prospect who did not make the Rivals150 in 2008. Similarly, all-time assists leader Bryant McIntosh (2014 class) and stars like Michael "Juice" Thompson (2007) and Drew Crawford (2009) didn't get ranked, either.
- There are three current Wildcats on the list (Kopp, Nance and Beran). Of the remaining six players, only two remained at Northwestern for their whole careers: Cobb and Law. The remaining players all transferred: Abrahamson ended his career at Duquesne, while Falzon (Quinnipiac), Ivanauskaus (Colgate) and Benson (Southern Illinois) will all finish their careers at other schools.