Rivals released its final Rivals150 for the 2019 basketball class on Tuesday, and four-star Robbie Beran was the only Wildcat recruit who made the list. The small forward from Richmond (Va.) Collegiate came in as the No. 104 player in the nation.

That got us thinking about the highest-rated players since Rivals has been ranking players – or at least as far back as the Rivals database goes, to 2003.

Northwestern has had a total of nine players who made the Rivals150 over the last 17 years. Somewhat surprisingly, Beran ranks only seventh among those nine.

Here they are, in order of their rankings, from top to bottom: