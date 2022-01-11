The long, winding road that led new grad transfer DT Taishan Holmes to NU

It’s a little over 800 miles from the tiny town of Tappahannock, Va., to Evanston, Ill. You can drive there in about 13 hours.

But it took new grad transfer defensive tackle Taishan Holmes much longer than that to get from his hometown to Northwestern. It took him five years and four schools to become a Wildcat. And no one could be more excited to be where he is now.

“Excited to be back in that Purple as a Wildcat!” Holmes said by Twitter direct message on Monday night, just hours after announcing his intention to transfer to Northwestern. “I’m most definitely Blessed!”

Holmes wore purple at the beginning of his football journey, at Essex High School. But he didn’t take a familiar path to arrive at the doors of the Walter Athletic Center – which, incidentally, he’ll see for the first time this weekend on his official visit. He may be the first Wildcat in history to have played at both an HBCU and a junior college. He has two years of eligibility remaining, if he takes advantage of his “free” COVID year of 2020.

To fully understand Holmes, you have to retrace his steps through all of the levels of football, from a 2,000-student rural outpost all the way to the Big Ten, through his years as a Ram, a Trojan, a Broncbuster and a Minuteman.

Holmes’ college career began at Bluefield University, an NAIA school, where Holmes played spring football in 2018 and started chasing his dream. He then walked on at Virginia State, an HBCU, in the fall of 2018. He played his freshman season for the Trojans and started his eligibility clock.

In the summer of 2019, he transferred to a JUCO, Garden City (Kan.) Community College, and played for the Broncbusters as a sophomore in 2019. His play there managed to catch the attention of coaches from Division I UMass, who offered him a scholarship. He played two years for the Minutemen, in 2020 and 2021.

Now, he will have the opportunity to play at Northwestern, a Big Ten school and the pot of gold at the end of Holmes’ rainbow. It’s a giant leap from NAIA to the Power Five, and it’s one that Holmes achieved by taking all of the little steps in between – steps that could have derailed many other players who weren’t as focused and willing to grind.

“I believe this journey is a testament to my will and faith, always putting faith in God knowing that it is all in his timing,” said Holmes. “It also speaks to my support system, my family has been behind me 100% every step of the way and me working as hard as I can day in and day out to make them proud is the only way I can think of showing them how much I appreciate them.”