The nine million reasons that drove Northwestern to retain Chris Collins

It was been a question in the back of Wildcat fans’ minds all season. After Northwestern’s season officially ended last Thursday with a loss in the Big Ten Tournament, it came to the front.

Will Chris Collins be back to coach the Wildcats next season?

On Monday afternoon, Dr. Derrick Gragg answered it. At 5:42 p.m., Northwestern athletic director sent out a press release stating that Collins would, indeed, be back for his 10th season as head coach in 2022-23.

“Coach Collins and I met today to discuss the high expectations we have for our men’s basketball program, and the path forward for it. At the conclusion of a challenging season, I share in the disappointment felt by our staff and avid fans,” the first-year AD stated in the release.

“As our Wildcats enter the offseason, we are committed to evaluating all aspects of the program on and off the court to ensure we are supporting this team with the foundation necessary to compete and win in the nation’s best college basketball conference. I have tasked Coach Collins with making necessary changes to build towards success in the 2022-23 campaign.”

What those changes are is anyone’s guess, but the message to Collins was pretty straightforward: he’d better win more games next year, or he may lose his job. This wasn't a vote of confidence; it was more like a warning shot.

Gragg’s move was exactly what I expected it to be. It’s also in line with what sources close to the program were telling me.

If Gragg’s decision had been strictly about basketball, he probably would have let Collins go. But there were other factors involved. Financial ones.

While it’s easy to argue that Collins deserved to be fired with three years left on his contract based on what happened on the floor this season, there were many more reasons to keep him. About nine million more.

That’s the amount of money that Northwestern would owe Collins if they fired him. The program would have to pay him the roughly $9 million remaining over the last three years of his deal.

That’s a hefty price for a program that has never liked to buy out contracts in the past – and especially now, during a period when all athletic departments are still feeling the financial effects of COVID-19. (Even Nebraska, a program that has no shortage of cash flowing into the program and has never been shy about paying coaches to walk away in the past, kept underperforming coaches in both football and basketball this year, albeit with salary and buyout reductions.)

It’s also a big number for Gragg to swallow. Still new to his role, he’s already asking donors to pony up to renovate Ryan Field in a major capital fundraising campaign. He probably didn’t want to stick his hand out again for the money to pay someone $9 million not to coach his team, and then pay someone else presumably more to coach it.