WildcatReport - The recruiting train just keeps picking up speed

The recruiting train just keeps picking up speed
It would be logical to think that the recruiting dead period imposed by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic would have slowed down the number of commitments across the country.After all, prospect...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news