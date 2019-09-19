News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 09:55:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The Skinny: Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Tim Chapman
WildcatReport Writer

Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern +10

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

Time: 11 am CST

TV: BTN

Last year: NU 29 MSU 19

Last time here: NU 39 MSU 31 (3 OT) , 2017

Last week: NU beat UNLV, 30-14; MSU lost to Arizona State, 10-7


WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL

Drake Anderson
Drake Anderson (AP Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}