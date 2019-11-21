News More News
The skinny: Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Tim Chapman
WildcatReport Writer

No. 10 MINNESOTA (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. NORTHWESTERN (2-8, 0-7)

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern +13.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

Time: 11 a.m. CST

TV: ABC

Last year: NU 24-14

Last time here: NU 39-0

Previous three: 2016: Minn 29-12… 2015: NU 27-0… 2014: Minn 24-17


WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL

Evan Hull
Evan Hull (AP Images)
