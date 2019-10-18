@WildcatReport

No. 4 OHIO STATE (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at NORTHWESTERN (1-4, 0-3)

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern +28.5

Date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

TV: BTN

Last year: OSU 45 Northwestern 24 (Big Ten championship game)

Previous three: 2016: OSU 24-20… 2013: OSU 40-30… 2008: OSU 45-10

Last time here: OSU won 40-30 in 2013



