The skinny: Northwestern vs. Illinois
NORTHWESTERN (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) vs. ILLINOIS (6-5, 4-4)
Place: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
Line: Northwestern +10.5
Date: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. CST
TV: FS1
Last year: NU 24-16
Last time here: NU 42-7
Previous three: 2016: NU 42-21...2015: NU 24-14...2014: ILL 47-33
WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news