News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 11:42:41 -0600') }} football Edit

The skinny: Northwestern vs. Illinois

Tim Chapman
WildcatReport Writer

NORTHWESTERN (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) vs. ILLINOIS (6-5, 4-4)

Place: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Line: Northwestern +10.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

Time: 11 a.m. CST

TV: FS1

Last year: NU 24-16

Last time here: NU 42-7

Previous three: 2016: NU 42-21...2015: NU 24-14...2014: ILL 47-33


WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL

QB Andrew Marty
QB Andrew Marty (AP Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}