Place: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

Line: Northwestern +12.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. CST

TV: FS1

Last meeting: 2016: Northwestern 24 Indiana 14

Previous three: 2012: NU 44 IU 29; 2011: NU 59 IU 38; 2010: NU 20 IU 17

Last time here: Northwestern 59 Indiana 13 in 2011



