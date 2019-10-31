News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 12:16:50 -0500') }} football Edit

The skinny: Northwestern vs. Indiana

Pat Fitzgerald
Pat Fitzgerald (AP Images)
Tim Chapman
WildcatReport Writer

NORTHWESTERN (1-6, 0-4 B1G) vs. INDIANA (6-2, 3-2)

Place: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

Line: Northwestern +12.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. CST

TV: FS1

Last meeting: 2016: Northwestern 24 Indiana 14

Previous three: 2012: NU 44 IU 29; 2011: NU 59 IU 38; 2010: NU 20 IU 17

Last time here: Northwestern 59 Indiana 13 in 2011


WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL

Isaiah Bowser (left) and Aidan Smith
Isaiah Bowser (left) and Aidan Smith (AP Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}