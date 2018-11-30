Northwestern (8-4, 8-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1)

What: Big Ten Championship Game

Place: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Line: Northwestern +14

Date: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018

Time: 7:00 CST

TV: Fox

Last year: Did not play

Last time here: This is Northwestern's first appearance in the title game

Previous three meetings: 2016: OSU 24-20… 2013: OSU 40-30… 2008 OSU: 45-10

Last week: Northwestern beat Illinois 24-16 at home on Senior Day, while Ohio State surprised much of the college football world by destroying Michigan’s vaunted defense 62-39.



