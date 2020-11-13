The skinny: Northwestern vs. Purdue
NORTHWESTERN (3-0) vs. PURDUE (2-0)
Place: West Lafayette, Ind.
Line: Northwestern -2.5
Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
Time: 4 p.m. CST
TV: BTN
Last meeting: PUR 24 NU 22, 2019
Last time here: NU 31 PUR 27, 2018
WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news