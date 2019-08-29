Northwestern opens the 2019 season with a stiff road test at No. 25 Stanford.

But despite playing two time zones away, the Wildcats are at home on the road - and in season openers, for that matter. A win would be the ninth straight as visitors for the program and would boost head coach Pat Fitzgerald's record in curtain-raisers to 12-2.

How do the Wildcats match up with the Cardinal? We break it all down here.



