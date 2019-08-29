News More News
The Skinny: Northwestern vs. Stanford

Tim Chapman
WildcatReport Writer

Northwestern opens the 2019 season with a stiff road test at No. 25 Stanford.

But despite playing two time zones away, the Wildcats are at home on the road - and in season openers, for that matter. A win would be the ninth straight as visitors for the program and would boost head coach Pat Fitzgerald's record in curtain-raisers to 12-2.

How do the Wildcats match up with the Cardinal? We break it all down here.


GAME DETAILS

Northwestern vs. No. 25 Stanford

Place: Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, Calif.

Line: Northwestern +6.5

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

Time: 3:00 pm CST/1 pm PST

TV: FOX

Last year: Did not play

Last time here: Stanford won 35-24 in 1992

Previous three: 2015: NU 16-6…1994: tied 41-41…1992: SU 35-24

Last Week: Season opener for both teams


WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL

RB Isaiah Bowser (AP Images)
{{ article.author_name }}