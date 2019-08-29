The Skinny: Northwestern vs. Stanford
Northwestern opens the 2019 season with a stiff road test at No. 25 Stanford.
But despite playing two time zones away, the Wildcats are at home on the road - and in season openers, for that matter. A win would be the ninth straight as visitors for the program and would boost head coach Pat Fitzgerald's record in curtain-raisers to 12-2.
How do the Wildcats match up with the Cardinal? We break it all down here.
GAME DETAILS
Northwestern vs. No. 25 Stanford
Place: Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, Calif.
Line: Northwestern +6.5
Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Time: 3:00 pm CST/1 pm PST
TV: FOX
Last year: Did not play
Last time here: Stanford won 35-24 in 1992
Previous three: 2015: NU 16-6…1994: tied 41-41…1992: SU 35-24
Last Week: Season opener for both teams
WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news