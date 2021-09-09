Chances are, the only thing you know about Indiana State is that it’s where Larry Bird went to college.

The football program is decidedly less glamorous. Its most famous alumnus is Tunch Ilkin, a former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman who was the longtime radio voice of the franchise until tragically dying of ALS just last week at age 63.

The Sycamores, an FCS program from the Missouri Valley Conference, have been playing football since 1896 and have never beaten a Power Five team.

Northwestern, coming off of a disappointing 38-21 season-opening loss to Michigan State, will try to avoid making the wrong kind of history when it hosts Indiana State on Saturday (11 a.m., BTN).

While the Wildcats are currently a 19.5-point favorite, head coach Pat Fitzgerald has lost to an FCS team before. Twice, in fact: to New Hampshire in his first year, in 2006, and to Illinois State in 2016, the last time NU faced a foe from the lower level.

Will the Wildcats take care of business against Indiana State, or will they make a bad start even worse by falling into the trap? We did some digging on the Sycamores and talked to Todd Golden, who covers the team for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star, to get the inside scoop.



