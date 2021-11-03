The skinny on Iowa

Just a couple weeks ago, Iowa was sitting pretty, 6-0 and ranked second in the nation.

But then the Hawkeyes were upset by Purdue at home. They followed that up with a 20-point drubbing at Wisconsin last Saturday. They've scored just two touchdowns over the last two games and, like Northwestern, are looking to right the ship for the home stretch.

So, which is the Iowa team that will show up on Saturday at Ryan Field? Is it the one that won their first six games and rose in the rankings, or the one that lost their last two by a combined 51-14?

We talked to HawkeyeReport.com publisher Tom Kakert to get the inside scoop on the black-and-gold.



Here is our Q&A:



