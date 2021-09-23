Ohio and Northwestern have quite a bit in common coming into Saturday's game at Ryan Field.

Like the Wildcats, the Bobcats are looking for answers after a disappointing first three weeks of the season. They, too, are coming off of a brutal loss. They are also looking to build some momentum as they head into the bulk of conference play.

Sound familiar?

"Northwestern is not pleased and feels like they are a better team than they've shown," said Russ Eisenstein, whose been the play-by-play voice of the Bobcats since 2008. "Ohio is in the same situation."