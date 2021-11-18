It's been a year to forget for Northwestern. It's been a year to remember for Purdue.

The Boilermakers are one of the feel-good stories in the Big Ten this season. They have pulled off an upset of a Top 5 team twice this season, knocking off Iowa and Michigan State, two teams that have beaten the Wildcats. They come into this matchup at Wrigley Field with the Wildcats already bowl-eligible with six wins. The program has a shot at reaching eight wins for the first time in 14 years.

So who are these Boilermakers, and what is responsible for their rise this season? We talked to Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com to find out.

Q. Who are the Boilermakers through 10 games this season?