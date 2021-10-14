The skinny on Rutgers

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said that Rutgers is "playing at a high level" during the second season of Greg Schiano's second stint as the head coach.

The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight games, but all have come at the hands of teams currently ranked in the Top 10: Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. They will come to Evanston hungry for their first Big Ten win and will face a rested Northwestern also hoping to get their first conference win of the season.

So we went to TheKnightReport publisher Richie Schnyderite to get the inside scoop on the Scarlet Knights to see what kind of a challenge the Wildcats will face Saturday in Evanston.

Here is our Q&A:



