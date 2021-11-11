The skinny on Wisconsin
Like Northwestern, Wisconsin got off to a slow start this season. But after a 1-3 start, the Badgers have ripped off five straight wins and are sitting in a first-place tie in the Big Ten West and at No. 20 in the CFP rankings.
Northwestern, on the other hand, is still waiting to turn things around.
So what has fueled Wisconsin's winning streak and what kind of challenge are the Wildcats facing on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium? We talked to Jake Kocorowski of Badger Blitz.com to get the inside scoop.
Here is our Q&A.
Q. Who are the 2021 Badgers through nine games?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news