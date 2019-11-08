Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern -2.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

Time: 11 a.m. CST

TV: BTN

Last year: NU 31-27

Last time here: NU won 23-13 in 2017

Previous three: 2016: NU 45-17… 2015: NU 21-14… 2014: NU 38-14



