The Northwestern Wildcats are hoping to put a disappointing season-opening performance behind them in a game against a non-Power Five school on Saturday.

Sound familiar? It should. It happened the last two times the Wildcats lost a season opener, too.

Neither one worked out very well for the guys in Purple. In 2014, the followed up a loss to Cal in the curtain-raiser with a loss to Northern Illinois the following week. In 2016, it was even worse, as the Wildcats chased an upset by Western Michigan with an even bigger upset by Illinois State.

This time, UNLV comes to town as Northwestern tries to ignite an offense that scored just once in the opener. How do the teams match up? We break it all down here.



