The Skinny: UNLV vs. Northwestern
The Northwestern Wildcats are hoping to put a disappointing season-opening performance behind them in a game against a non-Power Five school on Saturday.
Sound familiar? It should. It happened the last two times the Wildcats lost a season opener, too.
Neither one worked out very well for the guys in Purple. In 2014, the followed up a loss to Cal in the curtain-raiser with a loss to Northern Illinois the following week. In 2016, it was even worse, as the Wildcats chased an upset by Western Michigan with an even bigger upset by Illinois State.
This time, UNLV comes to town as Northwestern tries to ignite an offense that scored just once in the opener. How do the teams match up? We break it all down here.
UNLV vs. Northwestern
Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
Line: Northwestern -18.5
Date: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019
Time: 2:30 pm CST
TV: BTN
Last year: Did not play
Last time here: NU won 37-28 in 2001
All-time: Northwestern leads 2-0
Last game: NU lost to Stanford 17-7 (on Aug. 31); UNLV lost to Arkansas State 43-17
WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL
