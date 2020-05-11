@WildcatReport

Najee Story is a rare commitment for Northwestern.

It's not too often that the Wildcats land a four-star player with Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State on his offer list.

But what really makes Story unique is that he's an Ohio prospect who held an offer from the home-state Buckeyes and still chose Northwestern. That doesn't happen too often in Evanston.

We talked to the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder about the reasons he decided to wear purple.