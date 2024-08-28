After a long Tuesday practice in the heat, Theran Johnson opted to sit for our interview. Out of his pads and in comfortable post-practice gear, his hands, so active on the field, rested, pointing to the tattoo just above his knees: Matthew XVI:XXVI (16:26).

Johnson recalls the Bible verse the ink cites:

"What do you benefit if you gain the whole world, and lose your own soul? Is anything worth more than your soul?"

The scripture means a lot to Johnson, but in this season, as he continues to build on what he hopes is an NFL resume, it's about making sure he doesn't lose sight of himself as he takes the cornerback room upon his shoulders.

Johnson was supposed to be side-by-side and across the field from his roommate and fellow redshirt junior, Ore Adeyi, all season long, the same way he was last year with Garnett Hollis Jr.

But Hollis transferred to West Virginia after the 2023 season and Adeyi suffered a serious injury in fall camp that could be season ending.

"He's in good spirits but, like anybody would be, he's hurt he can't play this year," Johnson said of Adeyi. "He's going to be out supporting us."

Without those two veterans in Northwestern's cornerback room, it's now on Johnson alone to set the tone, even more than he anticipated. He admits it might not have been something he was ready for until now.

"In the past, I haven't played down to competition, but I might take a break," he said. "Like we have Miami (Ohio), they're a MAC team, [I used to] go in with a mindset that we're better than them. I could be on cruise control."

Now, his focus is razor sharp and the opportunity to lead his position group is one that he relishes.

"This year, throughout practice, scouts, it's about taking every rep serious," he said. "It doesn't matter who lines up in front of me, I'm going like it's [Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver] Davante Adams...

"I've been prepared for this. Last year with me and Garnett, it wasn't like he was the leader or me, we were both in control of the room. With him gone, I've had to take my role as a leader further."

The two contenders for Adeyi's role across from Johnson in the starting lineup are Josh Fussell and Evan Smith, a redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore, respectively. Smith has seen some special teams snaps but Fussell is totally new.

Hollis' massive, 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame is gone, but the room's philosophy remains the same.

"It hasn't changed any of our concepts or techniques," Johnson said. "We're going on the same plan and we're confident the room we have can get that done."

Cornerbacks coach LaMarcus Hicks said that while he and head coach David Braun haven't hammered out how many reps each player will get, he expects Fussell and Smith to both play in the opener vs. Miami (Ohio).

"We're going to lean on those guys to play a lot of football," Hicks said. "Neither one of them have really done it at this level at corner yet, but there's always been competition between those two...

"Right now the plan is to switch up drives but I'm not exactly sure, it'll come with the feel of the game."

One of the key tenets of Hicks' philosophy is the importance of tackling in a corner's tool kit. It's about more than just pass coverage.

"One thing at corner, and I don't know if people always look at this, but we have to be physical on the outside," the second-year Northwestern coach said. "We have to set edges, prevent long runs. We are just as important in the run game as the pass game, and I want guys that can help stop the run and also be able to defend a deep ball."

Hollis embodied that last year, finishing fifth on the team in tackles with 49. Johnson was seventh, with 37, and has been hard at work to shoulder that slack in 2024.

"Physically, with last season under my belt, I'm very confident in my tackling now," Johnson said. "Last year sometimes, I'd be like, 'Can I tackle this guy? He's kind of a bigger dude! What am I doing?'

"But last year, making those tackles, it's helped build my confidence and made me more comfortable and relaxed on the field."

If Johnson can play the way Hicks thinks he can, he can anchor a sudden position of need in 2024 and be one of the best in the Big Ten.

"I want him to play to his potential every single game," Hicks said. "Never take anything for granted. He can be one of the top corners in this conference."