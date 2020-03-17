@WildcatReport

Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson knows what he's looking for in his offensive line prospects. He likes big, physical guys who play with a nasty streak.

Anderson thinks he found just such a player in Fenton (Mich.)'s Josh Thompson.

Thompson, a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder, visited Northwestern last Tuesday in what turned out to be the second-to-last practice of the spring. He then received an offer from the Wildcats three days later, on Friday the 13th.

Thompson said it was "very exciting" to pick up an offer from the Wildcats. We talked to him about why.